Suspect identified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant yesterday for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting a felony arrest and tampering with evidence. He was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive that damaged a vehicle and other property. He then fled to a waiting passenger vehicle stopped near the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway. Rose exited the vehicle and jumped a fence into the LaCroix Creek drainage ditch next to HealthPoint Plaza before being blocked off by officers and detained at gunpoint. Rose remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!