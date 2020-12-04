The latest on Missouri’s upcoming distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

If the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s request for emergency use of the company’s COVID-19 drug, Missouri could get the first shipment of the vaccine later this month. The first batch is expected to include 51,000 doses and another 64,000 the following week. The vaccine will first be offered to healthcare and essential workers like daycare and school employees, first responders, and some food processing workers. State Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says vaccinating nurses and other hospital employees will help to alleviate a shortage of those workers.

Long-term care patients and staff are also prioritized to get vaccinated.

