Trading Post – December 5

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Yamaha Rhino – 4wd

Battery-powered golf cart

Camper trailers – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Buying: 5-string banjo or mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

‘12 Chrysler

Buying: Pontoon boat – ph #: 573-275-9234

————–

Animal trap

Buying:  Horse or cow manure – ph #: 264-3214

————–

Buying: burner grates for gas stove – ph #: 573-335-1613

————–

Bunn commercial coffee maker – 3 burners/pots – $55 – ph #: 573-382-0702

————–

Indoor Sale – 502 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston

————–

Quest video control center – $40

Pocket drone – $50 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————–

Clothes dryer – $75 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Model 12 Winchester – ph #: 573-380-3180

————–

Buying: table lamp -w/lady in mineral oil rain – ph #: 573-450-6046

————–

Buying: 2010 or newer car – small to medium size – ph #: 618-927-5612

————–

Buying: Stihl garden tiller

Buying: digital desktop scanner – ph #: 667-5540

————–

2 bird feeders – $5/both – ph #: 987-9017

————–

2 large oil tanks for furnace – $100/both – ph #: 573-576-9023

