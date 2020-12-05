Trading Post – December 5
BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Yamaha Rhino – 4wd
Battery-powered golf cart
Camper trailers – ph #: 421-5385
————–
Buying: 5-string banjo or mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
‘12 Chrysler
Buying: Pontoon boat – ph #: 573-275-9234
————–
Animal trap
Buying: Horse or cow manure – ph #: 264-3214
————–
Buying: burner grates for gas stove – ph #: 573-335-1613
————–
Bunn commercial coffee maker – 3 burners/pots – $55 – ph #: 573-382-0702
————–
Indoor Sale – 502 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston
————–
Quest video control center – $40
Pocket drone – $50 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————–
Clothes dryer – $75 – ph #: 334-1757
————–
Model 12 Winchester – ph #: 573-380-3180
————–
Buying: table lamp -w/lady in mineral oil rain – ph #: 573-450-6046
————–
Buying: 2010 or newer car – small to medium size – ph #: 618-927-5612
————–
Buying: Stihl garden tiller
Buying: digital desktop scanner – ph #: 667-5540
————–
2 bird feeders – $5/both – ph #: 987-9017
————–
2 large oil tanks for furnace – $100/both – ph #: 573-576-9023