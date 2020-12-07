12 Missouri hospitals and hospital systems sign onto state’s plan to boost staffing during pandemic

Twelve Missouri hospitals and hospital systems are participating in the state’s plan to increase their workforce through Febuary. Missouri’s hospitals have been overwhelmed and understaffed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has inked a deal with Texas-based Vizient to bring up to 760 workers to Missouri. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says the plan will include more nurses, CNAs, and respiratory therapists.

The participating hospitals include North Kansas City Hospital, St. Luke’s Health System, Liberty Hospital, BJC Healthcare, St. Luke’s Chesterfield, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Mercy Hospital, Southeast Health, Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Albany, and Maryville, SSM Healthcare and Cox Health. The governor did not have information about the cost of the effort.

