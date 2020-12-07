Home Heavily Damaged by Fire in Dunklin County

A home was heavily damaged by a fire in Dunklin County on Friday. The Kennett Fire Department reports that firefighter crews responded to a call of a structure fire on King Street, where the home was heavily engulfed by the time officials arrived at the scene. The occupants were able to escape before being injured, however the home suffered major damage, and most of the interior was destroyed. The cause of the fire was reported to be a space heater that was left on in a bedroom at the back of the house.

