Missouri’s Governor Disappointed that COVID Liability Legislation Didn’t Pass in Special Session
Missouri’s governor is disappointed that COVID-19 liability didn’t pass in the recent special legislative session. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that he met with both Senate and House leaders in November, trying to get a solution to get the bill approved.
The governor says he hopes COVID liability will be a priority for lawmakers in January, for the 2021 session. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and other supporters say COVID liability is an important step towards re-opening the economy. Opponents worry about safety issues.