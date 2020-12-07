New data shows 57% of Missouri K-12 students have access to school-based health care

New statewide data says 57% of Missouri’s more than 900,0000 K-12 public school students have access to at least one school-based health care service. The Show-Me School-Based Health Alliance of Missouri conducted the report about services in schools like mental and behavioral support, physical health services, primary care, telehealth, to oral and vision care. Rachel Barth, with the Alliance, says the findings show demographic and geographic inequalities exist for the students who can get these services.

Seventy-nine of Missouri’s 115 counties have access to a school-based health service. The regions of the state without access are especially some counties in northwest, southwest, and southeast Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!