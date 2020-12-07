Oak Ridge Man Arrested For Sexual Trafficking Of A Child

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested an Oak Ridge man on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, for sexual trafficking of a child. On December 2, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at 20-year-old Banner Meyer’s residence located on Scots Pine Lane, in Oak Ridge. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Meyer was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Meyer with two counts of sexual trafficking of a child. Meyer’s bond was set at $50,000.

