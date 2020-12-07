Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to drug distribution

A Poplar Bluff man faces time in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that Marvin Price Sr. was charged after he pleaded guilty to two felony charges on distribution of heroin, after an investigation was made by members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department and SEMO Drug Task Force in September and November of 2018. During the investigation, a controlled purchase was performed, in which an individual working with authorities purchased around $1,400 worth of a controlled substance from Price, which was later identified to be heroin and Fentanyl. Price has a sentencing set for March 8th, where he faces up to 20 years in prison on both charges.

