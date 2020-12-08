Dec. 5th – 7th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 123 new cases of COVID-19, and 107 new recoveries in the region since Saturday. The deceased individuals were a male in his 50’s from Johnson County, a male in his 80’s and a male in his 90’s from Massac County, and a female in her 90’s from Union County. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin and Pope Counties each had 8, Johnson County had 20, Massac County had 40, Pulaski County had 7, and Union County had 34. S7HD reported a total of 3,829 cases, 2,171 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 266 (206 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Hardin: 173 (98 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Johnson: 321 (502 recoveries, 6 deaths)
Massac: 695 (271 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Pope: 131 (68 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 457 (299 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,286 (774 recoveries, 24 deaths)