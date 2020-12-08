Department of Natural Resources refinances $100.7 million in State Revolving Fund bonds

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority (EIERA) together are refinancing Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bonds. The bonds have a total principal value of $100,760 million and the transactions will generate more than $5.1 million in savings for the two funding programs. The EIERA and the department work cooperatively to implement the State Revolving Fund programs, which provide low-interest loans to Missouri communities to repair or replace aging drinking water and wastewater systems. Since their creation in 1989, the programs have provided $3.5 billion in funding. Communities borrowing from one of the funds benefit from the below-market interest rate, as well as from expert guidance a department project manager provides throughout each project. The average loan interest rate over the last year was below 0.86 percent. Community leaders seeking more information on how to apply for a low-interest infrastructure loan can contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at (573) 751-1192 or fac@dnr.mo.gov.

