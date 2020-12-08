Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 2009

A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Freeman Fouts was booked on Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his former Cape Girardeau Central students. On Nov. 6, the victim reported Fouts began to befriend him during the course of the 2008-2009 school year. In approximately January 2009, Fouts began giving the victim rides home from school nearly every day, which led to him eventually sexually assaulting the student several times per week. The alleged sexual abuse occurred between January 2009 and May 2010 in Cape Girardeau. The victim said there were also incidents that occurred in Wayne County and Destin, Florida. On Nov. 12, Fouts admitted during a phone call with the victim to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with him, according to a probable-cause statement. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

