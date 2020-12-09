Missouri K-12 statewide testing to move forward, but results won’t be used for accountability purposes

The Missouri Board of Education has voted to avoid using 2021 standardized test results for state and federal accountability. Members still want the state’s K-12 public school students to take statewide tests next year, but they do not want the results to count against schools for funding and accreditation purposes. Chris Neale with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says accountability systems are built around standard metrics and this academic year is anything but standard.

Dr. Tracy Hinds with the department says using the data as a punitive measure is not the direction the agency is going.

