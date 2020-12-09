Poplar Bluff man taken into custody on multiple felony warrants in Stoddard County
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested on several felony warrants in Stoddard County on Monday. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 31-year-old David Fletcher was booked on three felony warrants out of Butler County for receiving stolen property and two counts of stealing, as well as a felony warrant out of Carter County for stealing. He was also charged with the felony offense of resisting arrest. The total amount stolen by Fletcher is over $25,000. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $65,000 cash or surety bond.