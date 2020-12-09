Poplar Bluff man taken into custody on multiple felony warrants in Stoddard County

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested on several felony warrants in Stoddard County on Monday. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 31-year-old David Fletcher was booked on three felony warrants out of Butler County for receiving stolen property and two counts of stealing, as well as a felony warrant out of Carter County for stealing. He was also charged with the felony offense of resisting arrest. The total amount stolen by Fletcher is over $25,000. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $65,000 cash or surety bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!