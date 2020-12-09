Poplar Bluff woman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on child pornography production

A Poplar Bluff woman will be spending 20 years in federal prison after being charged on child pornography production. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department report that Amber Longhibler was sentenced to 240 months in prison, on the felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor through the production of child pornography. The charge comes from an investigation made into her and her co-defendant, Brandon Hopper, where it was found that the two had been exchanging pornographic material depicting a minor through their cell phones. At her interview, Longhibler admitted to taking several photographs of the minor, as well as using her phone to send the pictures to Hopper. Hopper previously pleaded guilty to the felony offense of sexual exploitation of a minor, and has a sentencing set for January 20th. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

