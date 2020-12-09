Wednesday, December 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Court records show that a convicted felon whose alias is listed as “Bud Light Mike” in police records was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a case of America’s favorite beer. According to Florida police, Michael Filipkowski swiped twenty-four cans of Bud Light from a Publix supermarket in Treasure Island.

51-year-old Filipkowski was subsequently arrested after being found in possession of twenty-one of the purloined cans. Since his rap sheet includes multiple prior theft convictions, he was charged with a felony theft count. He is locked up in the county jail in lieu of $2,000 bond. An arrest affidavit lists the New Jersey native’s alias as “Bud Light Mike.” Court records reveal how Filipkowski earned that handle.

In April, he was convicted of stealing a case of Bud Light from a Wawa convenience store in Clearwater. He has twice been convicted of carrying an open container of Bud Light, once on the beach and once at a bus stop. He also has been convicted of stealing two 18-packs of Bud Light from a Speedway store.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!