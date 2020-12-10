Dec. 9th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 48 new cases of COVID-19, and 105 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a male in his 40’s in Johnson County, a male in his 70’s in Massac County, a male in his 80’s in Massac County, and a female in her 90’s in Massac County. Alexander, Johnson, and Pulaski Counties each had 6 new cases, Massac County has 14, and Union County had 16. S7HD reported a total of 3,931 cases, 2,471 recoveries, and 52 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 276 (222 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 175 (112 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Johnson: 834 (559 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Massac: 717 (300 recoveries, 12 deaths)

Pope: 133 (84 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 471 (322 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,325 (818 recoveries, 24 deaths)

