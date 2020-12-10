Man charges on drug and endangerment offenses in New Madrid County

A man was arrested in New Madrid County on Tuesday after being charged with drug possession and child endangerment. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Jonathan Coburn, from Florida, was arrested on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance – marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and the felony offense of 2nd degree child welfare endangerment. After being charged and filed, he was released roadside.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!