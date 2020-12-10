Notice of Opportunity to Comment Route 177 Road Raise in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to raise Route 177 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in two locations to mitigate flooding impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River. The southern end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of the existing location. The northern end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area by raising the roadway. As a result of the improvements at the southern end of the project, MoDOT will require right of way and easements from the northern edge of the Kelso Wildlife Sanctuary, owned and managed by Southeast Missouri State University. MoDOT is currently seeking public comment on the impacts to the Kelso Wildlife Sanctuary. Individuals and organizations wishing to comment may submit them to MoDOT’s Southeast District in the following ways:

Comments will be taken until Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

