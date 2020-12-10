Thursday, December 10th 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Joe Exotic — the ex-zookeeper convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill rival Carole Baskin — is hoping Kim Kardashian can get him out of jail. Exotic, whose story was made famous in the Netflix show “Tiger King,” penned a letter to Kardashian, asking if she could help score him a pardon from President Trump.

“I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” reads the note, dated November 4th. He also wrote, “Please help me by just taking ten minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257-page pardon.”

Kardashian successfully lobbied President Trump in 2018 to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses. Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — urged Kardashian to call him.

