Woman charged in 11-year-old Marion girl’s death is girl’s dad’s longtime partner

A Marion, IL woman has been arrested for the death of an 11-year-old girl. Yesterday afternoon, the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Julia Bevely with three counts of first-degree murder. She has been arrested and is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond. Each charge carries the potential for penalties of 20 to 60 years in state prison. Bevely was the longtime live-in partner of the girl’s father. Officers responded to a 911 call to the family’s home Saturday afternoon. They arrived to find Jade Beasley, of Marion, deceased with multiple stab wounds. Bevely initially told officers that she had left Jade home for a short while, and that she returned to find the girl had been stabbed. She claimed that she observed an unidentified man running from the residence upon her arrival home. You can learn more at thesouthern.com

