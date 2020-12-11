2 deaths reported by Portageville Fire Department

The Portageville Fire Department has reported two fatalities in Portageville. Few details are available, however officials with the department report that firefighter crews were dispatched to a residence within city limits on a report of two unresponsive individuals inside the home on Wednesday. When crews arrived, the two victims were both found deceased. After investigating the scene, the department believes the cause of death was due to carbon monoxide poisoning. A further investigation into the incident is currently underway. The details of the victims are being kept confidential out of respect for the family’s privacy.

