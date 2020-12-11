Poplar Bluff woman facing time in prison on 2017 murder charge

A local woman will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on a 2017 murder charge on Wednesday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 45-year-old Tara Maxfield was charged with 2nd degree murder, after she admitted to causing the fire that killed 57-year-old Tommy Younger. The charge stems from an investigation made by Poplar Bluff authorities in June of 2017, where firefighter crews responded to a house fire on Poplar Street. There, Younger was found unconscious inside the first floor apartment. He was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital after being rescued, where he succumbed to his injuries. In Maxfield’s interview, she admitted to starting the fire, after she assaulted four other residents of the apartment building. Reports state she set a blanket on fire, and used it to spread the flames to the front of the residence. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison on these charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!