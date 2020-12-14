Dec. 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 64 new cases of COVID-19, and 99 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individual was a female in her 60’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 9 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 16, Massac County had 4, Pope County had 5, Pulaski County had 7, and Union County had 21. S7HD reported a total of 4,055 cases, 2,604 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 290 (242 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 179 (129 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Johnson: 864 (598 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 733 (343 recoveries, 13 deaths)
Pope: 140 (94 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 485 (344 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,364 (854 recoveries, 24 deaths)