Dec. 12th – 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 new recoveries in the region. Alexander and Pope Counties each had 9 new cases, Hardin and Pulaski Counties had 6, Johnson County had 17, Massac County had 20, and Union County had 22. S7HD reported a total of 4,144 cases, 2,684 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 299 (252 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Hardin: 185 (134 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Johnson: 881 (620 recoveries, 8 deaths)

Massac: 753 (358 recoveries, 13 deaths)

Pope: 149 (97 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 491 (350 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,386 (873 recoveries, 24 deaths)

