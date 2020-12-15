Dec. 12th – 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 new recoveries in the region. Alexander and Pope Counties each had 9 new cases, Hardin and Pulaski Counties had 6, Johnson County had 17, Massac County had 20, and Union County had 22. S7HD reported a total of 4,144 cases, 2,684 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 299 (252 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 185 (134 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Johnson: 881 (620 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 753 (358 recoveries, 13 deaths)
Pope: 149 (97 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 491 (350 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,386 (873 recoveries, 24 deaths)