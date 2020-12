A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near Broseley. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at around midnight Sunday morning on Highway 51, in Butler County. Officials say a vehicle was traveling southbound and hit 29-year-old Chelsie Fortner, of Wappapello, who was in the roadway. Fortner was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

