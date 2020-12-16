Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody

A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. After information about his whereabouts developed, 40-year-old Thomas Jordan was arrested on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or syntheric cannabinoid, and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest. Jordan was reportedly hiding in a building near Blomeyer Junction, and was taken into custody without incident on outstanding warrants. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Jordan on Nov. 30. Cape Girardeau police posted on Facebook requesting any information on Jordan’s whereabouts the same day. Jordan is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $95,000 bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

