Health official on COVID-19 vaccine rollout: “A path out of the pandemic now has some light”

The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out nationwide. The vaccine is first being offered to Missouri’s healthcare and long-term care patients and staff. Essential workers like daycare and school employees, first responders, and some food processing workers will follow. Board president of the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases Patsy Stinchfield says a path out of the pandemic now has some light – thanks to the vaccine.

Residents and staff within Missouri’s congregate facilities like prisons and mental healthcare will begin getting vaccinated in February. The general public could get vaccinated around May and June.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!