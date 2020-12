A Marshall man was arrested in New Madrid County on Tuesday for assault and illegal weapon use. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 54-year-old Timothy Gibson was charged with felony 1st degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held at the New Madrid County Jail, with no bond.

