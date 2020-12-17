Missouri’s Governor Announces $10 Million in Additional A-Plus Scholarship Funding

Noting that community colleges are facing a shortfall in funding for the program, Missouri’s governor has announced an additional ten million dollars for the A-plus scholarship program. Governor Parson says that includes five-million dollars in CARES Act funding.

Parson says the COVID pandemic has caused more students to utilize the program than originally anticipated. State Technical College of Missouri President Shawn Strong praises the news, saying that 800 students at his Linn school will appreciate this next semester.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!