Qulin woman taken into custody after leaving the scene of a fatal crash
A Qulin woman was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash, which resulted in the death of a Wappapello woman. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department report that 40-year-old Misty Stark was taken into custody for leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, as well as causing a crash that resulted in a death. The incident happened on Highway 51, south of Broseley, where 29-year-old Chelsie Fortner was struck by a vehicle driven by Stark while she was walking along the roadway. She was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital, where she died from her injuries. Stark is currently being held at the Butler County Jail on these charges.