Thursday, December 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

It’s history’s oldest excuse for missing homework for good reason. A pair of peckish pups in the Philippines were caught in the act: eating their human brother’s homework.

In a clip captured by security cameras inside an Antipolo City home, Darren James Lamban and his cousin JB Barit were asleep when an apparently hungry husky crept into the dark room — where his pug pal was already waiting.

The larger dog, named Sam, can be seen sniffing around the room before coming across a few sheets of paper on a desk, where a PlayStation controller was being used as a paperweight.

It didn’t work. The dog handily dragged the documents down onto the ground and began tearing away. Soon, Sam and the smaller dog, Mayor, could be seen grappling with what turned out to be the teenagers’ homework.

The schoolmates were reportedly confused to find their work shredded on the floor when they awoke on November 28th. It wasn’t until they viewed the footage that they realized the dogs had literally eaten their homework.

