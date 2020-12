Dec. 17th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 new probable cases, and 69 new recoveries. There are 6,047 confirmed cases and 932 probable cases. This brings the total to 6,979 cases with 5,374 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the county.

Bollinger – 1,155 cases (1,048 confirmed, 107 probable), 1,073 recoveries, 12 deaths

4 new confirmed

4 new recoveries

Perry – 1,999 cases (1,807 confirmed, 192 probable), 1,878 recoveries, 18 deaths

Scott – 3,292 cases, 2,425 recoveries, 52 deaths

29 new cases

18 new recoveries

Stoddard – 2,516 cases, 2,339 recoveries, 56 deaths

12 new cases

13 new recoveries

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!