Man charged with involuntary manslaughter arrested for violating bond conditions

A Jonesboro, Arkansas, man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February has been arrested again for violating bond conditions. 42-year-old Fabian Thomas was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center just after noon Wednesday for violating bond conditions involving a SCRAM bracelet, which tests the wearer’s sweat for alcohol every 30 minutes. A probable cause statement says that Thomas crashed a BMW he was driving Feb. 29 near the Missouri Veterans Home on U.S. 61, which killed the passenger. Thomas later identified the passenger as 42-year-old Mandy Clark of Cape Girardeau, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers located Thomas, who was initially unresponsive, “a good distance from the vehicle in the driving lane.” Thomas was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center and reportedly smelled of alcohol. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!