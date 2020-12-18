Ripley County man sentenced to time in federal prison on meth related charges

A Ripley County man was sentenced to time in federal prison for meth related charges. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department reports that Robert Widding was charged with two counts of possession of over 50 grams of meth, as well as intent to distribute. These charges stem from an investigation made by authorities in Ripley County in December of 2019, where Widding admitted to having meth on his person during a traffic stop. Another stop was performed on him in February of 2020, where it was found that the vehicle he was driving was stolen in January. During this stop, authorities found a total of 87 grams of meth inside the stolen vehicle, and Widding admitted during an interview that he knew the substance was meth. He will be spending eight years in federal prison on these charges.

