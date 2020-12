An Ava, IL woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 40-year-old Cassandra Doerner was driving south on Ava Road around 10: 30 p.m. Thursday when her car left the blacktop, hit the embankment of a driveway, and rolled the multiple times. Doerner was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!