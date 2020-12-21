Body of Fisherman recovered from Kinkaid Lake

An investigation has been started after a Freeburg, IL man died on Kinkaid Lake. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the family of 36-year-old Benjamin Sigman alerted authorities when he did not return home Wednesday after a fishing trip. Sheriff’s deputies found Sigman’s pickup truck and trailer parked at the Paul Ice boat launch. Multiple rescue and dive teams were then called in to help with the search. Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday authorities found Sigman’s boat unoccupied. Around 11:50 p.m., Sigman’s body was pulled from the water. Foul play is not suspected.

