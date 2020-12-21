Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl. 35-year-old Stephanie Durbin was taken into custody on Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of first-degree abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to Durbin’s residence 6 p.m. on May 17 for a report of an unresponsive child. The girl was transported to Southeast Hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy determining the cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication,” which resulted in the girl’s death to be classified as a homicide. The girl had been in Durbin’s care since roughly 11:30 p.m. on May 16. The only other person at Durbin’s residence at the time of the child’s death was an unidentified male who told investigators Durbin was a frequent user of fentanyl. A probable-cause statement does not disclose the girl’s age or her relationship to Durbin or the unidentified male. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!