Carter County man sentenced to time in federal prison for stolen equipment from MO National Guard

A Carter County man was sentenced to time in federal prison for possessing equipment stolen from the Missouri National Guard. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department reports that Darrel Doss was charged with possessing a homemade silencer, several firearms, and two thermal imagery devices valued at $16,000, that were stolen from the United States Army during his time employed with the Guard. The charges stem from an investigation made by authorities in November of 2018, where Doss was trespassing on the Peck Ranch Conservation Area. He was found after being identified and stopped by conservation officers with the stolen equipment. He will be spending six months in federal prison on these charges.

