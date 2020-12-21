Monday, December 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oklahoma man is behind bars for child neglect after allegedly giving his two-year-old daughter sips from a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. 27-year-old James Watts was arrested this week after the child’s mother contacted Oklahoma City cops to report that the toddler was given alcohol by her biological father.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brionca Peterson provided police with a Snapchat video showing Watts giving the girl “two sips of Smirnoff Ice wine cooler.” In the video, Watts “states in text ‘My baby gone be drunk.’”

Describing the video, an investigator noted that Watts allowed the victim to “take a drink then he takes a sip and hands it back to her so she can have another sip of the alcoholic beverage.” Watts is being held in the Oklahoma County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond on the felony charge.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!