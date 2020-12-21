Poplar Bluff man ordered to stand trial for 2018 murder charge

A trial has been set for a Poplar Bluff man in regards to a 2018 murder charge. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department report that James Johnson Jr. was charged with the felony charges of armed criminal action and 1st degree murder, in relation to the death of 32-year-old Jermaine Johnson. Johnson’s body was found in May of 2018, in a ditch near County Road 612 in Butler County. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, which reportedly caused his death. Johnson Jr. appeared in court on Friday, and after filing a waiver to a preliminary hearing, he was ordered to a review of his case on January 12th. He was previously sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in August for assaulting law enforcement officers. The assault charge was issued when authorities were attempting to arrest him at his apartment on Kinzer Street on a federal arrest warrant, where he shot Poplar Bluff Detective Corey Mitchell. In connection to Jermaine Johnson’s death, Shanesha Burns has also been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, and will stand trial from July 7th to 9th in Butler County.

