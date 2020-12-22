Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Sikeston

A Sikeston man who was riding his bicycle died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Scott County. The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. on Highway 114, one mile west of Sikeston, as the eastbound vehicle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Boyet, of Essex, hit bicyclist 58-year-old Jimmie Meekie in the roadway. Meekie was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick and transported to the Missouri Delta Medical Center Morgue in Sikeston.

