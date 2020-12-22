Dec. 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 new recoveries in the region. Alexander and Pulaski Counties each had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 9, Johnson County had 20, Massac and Union Counties each had 17, and Pope County had 8. S7HD reported a total of 4,433 cases, 2,965 recoveries, and 64 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 317 (279 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Hardin: 208 (150 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Johnson: 925 (685 recoveries, 8 deaths)

Massac: 809 (417 recoveries, 20 deaths)

Pope: 173 (118 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 523 (375 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,478 (944 recoveries, 24 deaths)

