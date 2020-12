Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, Ky. Kentucky State Police received a call shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday of the shooting in the 100 block of Smith’s Lane. Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home. The coroner has identified the victims as Kyle and Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13. Autopsies were scheduled to take place yesterday in Madisonville, Ky.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!