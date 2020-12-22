MO Senator-elect says the state must better invest in infrastructure and higher ed

State Senator-elect Greg Razer says his priorities in the Senate next year will look similar to his efforts while serving in the Missouri House. He says the state must find a way to better invest in infrastructure and higher education. If Missouri wants to bring the workforce of tomorrow to the state, he says we have to keep pace.

Razer also plans to lead an annual effort that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity for things like housing, access to public bathrooms, and in the workplace.

