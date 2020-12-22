New Madrid man bound over on murder charge

Following an hour-long preliminary hearing, George Dawson III was ordered bound over to Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court for trial on charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action. Judge Zac Horack ordered Dawson to return to court at 1 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021, for an appearance before Circuit Judge Edward Reeves. Horack also denied a request by Dawson’s lawyers to reduce his bond of $1-million cash only. Officer Justin Fitzwater told the court he was dispatched to a residence on North Kingshighway in New Madrid around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 for someone who had been shot in the head. When he arrived, Dawson was standing in the yard of the residence with his father. As he walked up to the men, Dawson told him that he had shot the victim, Donta Grissom, and that his father was sleeping during the incident. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!