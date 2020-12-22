Senate leader expects 2022 MO budget to be tough, but not as tough as 2023

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden thinks the state’s revenue projection is very conservative for the next budget year – for good reason. State budget leaders expect the fiscal year beginning in July to face a revenue decline of about 419 million dollars. Rowden thinks the state budget year 2022 will be tough but not as tough as the following year.

He says budget leaders are viewing the state’s finances through a two-year lens this time around because he says the effects of COVID-19 are still playing out.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!