Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the town of Rainsville’s mayor, A supervisor at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant is suspended pending an investigation of an illegal winery operation that was discovered at the facility.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt spoke at a brief press conference to announce that the employee is on leave without pay while the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigates. Lingerfelt did not name the employee, but said the person has worked at the Alabama plant for about fifteen years.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden announced Thursday night that deputies found the illegal winery when they went to investigate an anonymous tip at the plant on Horton Road in Rainsville. No one has been arrested in connection with the operation as of Friday morning, though the sheriff’s office said it expected to file criminal charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!