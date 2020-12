As we move through the tenth month of dealing with COVID-19, an increasing number of Missourians are getting mental health services. President and CEO of Burrell Behavioral Health Dr. C.J. Davis says the demand for these services has climbed by about 25 to 30 percent.

He says depression and anxiety are the most common pandemic-related symptoms.

