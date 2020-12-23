Four dead in home shooting in Graves County, KY UPDATE Ruled Murder-Suicide
The West Kentucky Star reports that the Kentucky State Police have released more information about the deadly shooting Sunday morning at a Graves County home that killed a family of four. Autopsies were conducted Monday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville on the four victims. Preliminary results show that 41-year-old Kyle Milliken shot his wife, 35-year-old Ashley Milliken, and their two sons, ages 8 and 13, before shooting himself. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.